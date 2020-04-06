Former Logan man arrested and charged with raping young girl

Booking photo for Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old man has been extradited back to Utah to face charges of sexually abusing a young girl eight years ago. Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias was booked Saturday into the Cache County Jail.

Farias was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by video from jail. He was charged with rape of a child, a first-degree felony; and, three counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest warrant, Logan City police officers were contacted by the alleged victim. She described how Farias, a family acquaintance, raped her when she was 12-years-old.

The incident reportedly occurred when the girl and an 18-year-old family friend went to Farias’ residence in Logan. On that night, the girl was provided alcohol and fell asleep on a couch. She later woke up to discover the suspect pulling her from the couch. He allegedly raped her as she pushed him away and told him “no.”

The warrant stated that the alleged victim and detective called Farias during a recorded phone conversation. After asking about sexually transmitted diseases, the suspect replied that she didn’t need to worry because he had been tested in federal prison.

Farias never admitted to the sexual assault during the phone call. He said that he was on so many drugs at the time of the alleged rape he couldn’t remember what happened.

Police claim that during the investigation, a second victim reported a similar assault. The incident also took place in 2012 when she was approximately 6-years-old.

During Monday’s arraignment, Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray asked the court to hold Farias without bail. He said the suspect had a lengthy criminal history in both Arkansas and Idaho, and could possibly flee the area if released.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck agreed with Murray, ordering Farias to be temporarily held without bail. She ordered him to appear again in court Tuesday morning.

