Helen Edwards Jones at 87 years of age passed away peacefully in her sleep at Legacy House in Logan, Utah on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Helen was born at home in Elkhorn, Idaho, September 23, 1932, to David Monson and Elizabeth Wight Edwards, the eighth of nine children. Helen loved growing up in a large family and being doted on by her brothers and sisters.

As a young girl, Helen loved to work in the fields with her dad and brothers and enjoyed riding horses with her brother, Gene. Helen attended school in lower Elkhorn and Malad. Helen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and through all of life’s trials her faith was unwavering.

While attending high school, Helen stayed in Malad with her married siblings so she could enjoy social gatherings and dances; she did not want to miss out on any fun. After high school, Helen worked in downtown Malad at the Jensen Jewelry store and at the same time dating a family friend, Grant House Jones. They kept in touch while he was in the US Air Force and shortly after his return, they were married at her sister, Edna’s home on June 13, 1951 and sealed for eternity in the Logan LDS Temple on February 17, 1965. They lived in Elkhorn the first 11 years of their marriage but after two damaging floods, Helen insisted they move away and they settled in St. John, three miles from Malad, to finish raising their children.

Helen had a love for music and was given the opportunity to sing a solo in the high school choir concert. This was the start of her music career path that opened many opportunities. She sang with a trio, sister-in-law, Wanda Edwards, Miriel Dredge at churches, weddings and funerals and later performing as a soloist. Helen’s church calling was the chorister for over 60 years; always the same job even after she moved to Logan, Utah. Helen helped organize the Malad Valley Community Chorus and sang with them for 20 years. Music was a joy in her life and will be in eternity. We are sure she is singing proudly now.

Grant and Helen raised four children, Melanie Jones, Scott Jones (deceased), Kirby (Debra) Jones and Shelli (Tony) Anstine. Not only did she raise her own family but raised several nephews staying on the farm to help during the summer months and while a few of them even attended college.

Helen worked as a bank teller for First Bank & Trust and US Bank for 30 years, but she was always allowed to leave work to sing at a funeral; the bank believed it was good for business. Helen provided a wonderful service to others during their hour of need with her beautiful voice. She enjoyed being active in the Malad community and loved the ability to work with the farmers and friends at the bank to help with their needs. She had a tenacious personality, strong work ethic, and didn’t take crap from anyone, and the family will miss her sassy and sharp wit.

After a late retirement, Grant and Helen moved to Logan, Utah, and they loved living in the “big” city enjoying all amenities as well as watching Jazz basketball. After Grant’s death Helen moved to Legacy House to live out her last years.

Due to the world’s circumstances, it is with great sorrow that we are unable to provide the funeral that our mother deserves, however, in September around her birthday we will honor her with a Family Celebration of Life.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Grant, son, Scott, parents, three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by brother Gene (Wanda) Edwards of Malad, Idaho and sister June (Don) Wright) of Pleasant Grove, Utah. She loved her family and was always concerned about their welfare and leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held by the family Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

We want to thank Logan Legacy House for taking such wonderful care of our mother for the last eight years.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at horsleyfuneralhome.com