Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Helen Elaine James Dickson (89) passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at home in Ogden, Utah of natural causes 3 months shy of her 90th birthday on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Elaine was born July 25, 1930 to George Morris James and Zina Jane Benson, at Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. Elaine was the oldest of three children and lived in Ogden her entire life. With her brother Paul and sister Betty Jane, Elaine grew up at 170-21st Street where she enjoyed a wonderful childhood.

She cleaned houses when she was five years old and earned enough money to buy a clarinet. She had such a great work ethic, that the Standard Examiner newspaper pictured her in the newspaper with her broom. Elaine loved school and learning, she attended Grant Elementary, Central and Mount Fort Junior High and graduated with high honors from Ogden High, Class of 1948. Many childhood lifelong friends were made along the way. Both her first and second jobs at Farr’s Ice Cream and Model Linen were a block away from her home, which she loved.

Elaine met J. Burton Dickson at a church dance, and they fell in love. They were married November 19, 1948 and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. JB and Elaine have a beautiful family of eleven children, six sons and five daughters. She was a great example of strength as she raised her children and loved her husband. By loving example, she taught the gospel in her home. Elaine learned and taught how to work hard and to be a very detailed person. She enjoyed learning and loved to read and was a very curious person about all things.

It was a rare occasion to see her without her camera. Every moment was picture worthy, therefore there was never a time she missed taking a photo. She remembered everyone’s birthdays, including family and friends and enjoyed sending them cards. Her family and friends benefited greatly from her positive attitude, love for life and her great generosity. She was an elect lady, a peacemaker, a gracious matriarch, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Elaine planned many dinners and activities with her family and friends. She visited Yellowstone every ten years. Quilting was a talent Elaine loved. She created over 150 quilts which she shared with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Elaine collected many, many, many things including mugs, stamps, and bells.

Scrabble was Elaine’s game of choice and she was a champion up to and including the last week of her life. As a patriot, Elaine loved her country, the flag and red, white and blue. Since her birthday was July 25th, she always believed that the 24th of July Pioneer parade was a celebration of her birthday and so did we.

Elaine worked at the U.S. Post Office for 27 years and enjoyed all the friends she made there. She was known as the party planner and always supplied delicious clam chowder along with other goodies. She worked her way up to a very trusted position and help others learn the way of the post office.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was an important part of Elaine’s life where she served faithfully throughout her life in many capacities which included Primary, Relief Society teacher, visiting teacher, and Young Women leader. She also directed ward plays and served in Cub Scouts. Eight of her children served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elaine is survived by her children and spouses Kathleen (Louis) Best, Irene (Bill) Workman, Douglas (Tym) Dickson, Nathan (Robyn) Dickson, Karen (Milton) Witt, Maureen (Mark) Crump, George (Stephanie) Dickson, John (Jenny) Dickson and Sharon (Craig) Dahl. She is also survived by her sister Betty Jane (Richard) Thompson, brother and sister-in-law’s Paul and Ramona Dickson, Frank and Lois Anderson, Stephen and Jean Dickson, David and Eleanor Dickson, Suzann Garner, Brent and Jane Rasmussen. Her posterity consists of 54 grandchildren, 133 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, with more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, of almost 69 years, J. Burton Dickson, son David Forde Dickson, son Andrew Scott Dickson, three grandsons David E. Dickson, James B. Dickson, and James B. Workman, parents, and brother Paul Morris (Annette) James, and half-brothers George, John, Le Sare Milfred, Joseph James.

The family wishes to thank the Inspiration Hospice Team, for their dignified, loving care.

Due to the COVID-19 the family held a private graveside service Saturday, April 4, 2020. Interment at Ogden Utah Cemetery. A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held in her honor on July 25, 2020.

