November 7, 1938 – April 5, 2020 (age 81)

James W. Brock, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home in Taylorsville, Utah from complications from stomach cancer.

He was born on November 7, 1938 in Princeton, Indiana, a son of Homer “Toad” and Dixie Jean Mallott Brock. He was partially raised in Indiana and raised and educated in California.

He married Carmen Martinez on July 22, 1961 in Santa Monica, California. She preceded him in death on June 15, 2008. Jim married Dorothy Spencer Valentine on October 26, 2009 in Wendover, Nevada.

Jim served in the US Marines during the Vietnam Conflict.

Jim owned his own business in California as a plumber. Following retirement, Jim and Carmen moved to Brigham City.

Jim loved playing pool. He played at The Brigham City Senior Center, and in Taylorsville Senior Center. He also enjoyed being with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy, Taylorsville, his three children, Joseph (Lori) Brock, San Diego, California; Monica (Michael) Fletcher, Bakersfield, California; Kathy (Victor) Bruno, Pasadena, California; 8 grandchildren, Adam Fletcher, Audra Fletcher, James Brock, Jr., Justine Brock, Kelly Brock, Ryan Brock, Kristina Smith and Lauren Smith, three great grandchildren, and one brother, Jerry (Bobbie) Brock, Brigham City, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carmen, his son, James Brock Jr., daughter, Cathy Brock and one brother, Larry Brock.

Jim wants to be cremated and interred in Indiana.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com