Mary Lee Cantwell Anderson 86, returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Mary Lee was born December 17, 1933 to Seph Lonnie Cantwell and Ruth Elizabeth Welch Cantwell in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Hard work was instilled in Mary Lee as she was given a tow sack at a young age to pick cotton, she would say the bag was almost as big as she. Being an only child, she worked hard picking cotton and helping on the farm. Despite this she was also mischievous and had many stories of fun times in her youth.

In Osceola, Arkansas, Mary Lee met Ransom Ragene Anderson at a USO dance. They would eventually marry November 28, 1956. After marriage they lived in several states before settling in California, where they raised their three children, Robert, Tim and Jennifer.

After many years of marriage, they divorced, staying amicable along the way. Mary Lee would go on to marry Robert Wagoner in 1983, with this marriage came a special bond with his children: Cindy, Richard and Shelly. Cindy and Mary Lee had a special relationship that continued up to the time of Mary’s passing.

In 1988 Mary Lee and Ransom rekindled their relationship, which led them to remarry on September 2, 1988. Through this time, they moved to Utah, enjoyed family, spent time with their grandchildren and went to church together. They remained together until Ransoms passing March 1, 1998.

Over the years Mary Lee held a variety of jobs which included: cleaning houses, shipping and receiving, managing property, and eventually opening her own Victorian Themed Boutique in Willard. She loved arts and crafts. She loved to sew, especially her grandkids Halloween costumes. Her grandkids have lots of memories of the fun costumes she made for them, as do her own children!

She never missed an opportunity to share stories and her love with them.

Mary Lee was raised Baptist but eventually joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1998. She loved her Father in Heaven very much.

She loved treasure hunting at the DI and Presbyterian yard sales. Also, she loved Dr. Pepper, playing April fools pranks, 50’s music, southern food and a Little Proud Mary music to go along!

She is survived by her children: Robert Gregory (Janet) Anderson, Willard, Utah; Timothy Wade (Terry) Anderson, Tacoma, Washington; Jennifer Alvarado, Willard, Utah; 11 grandchildren 20 grandchildren with two on the way.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband Ransom Ragene Anderson.

Out of respect, and concern, for public health and safety, the family has chosen to hold a private family viewing and services. Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.

Memorial services/celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com