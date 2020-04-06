New count puts COVID-19 cases up to 33, Logan Regional adds drive-thru testing for lab draws

LOGAN – Monday’s report from the Bear River Health Department indicates three new COVID-19 cases have been found in the district, two in Cache County and another in Box Elder County.

That leaves the district’s total at 33 cases, 22 in Cache County, 11 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

Both of the Cache County cases are in the 18-60 age group. The case in Box Elder County was added to the district’s total after it was learned last week that although the patient isn’t now in the county, it is counted locally since their permanent address is in Box Elder County.

It appears all three new cases are from community spread exposures, but investigations aren’t yet complete.

In other Cache County healthcare news, Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital has added a drive-thru testing site in the hospital’s west parking lot.

“It is for lab draws,” said spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald. “Anyone who needs to come to the lab at Logan Regional Hospital to get their blood drawn we now have a tent on the west side of our campus. We are trying to limit traffic into the facility. Patients can stay in their cars, have their blood drawn, and go on their way.”

Patients are asked to call 716-5096 when they arrive.

She emphasized the new site is not for COVID-19 testing. Those tests continue to be done at Intermountain’s North Instacare in Hyde Park and other sites in the valley.