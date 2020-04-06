Rosalie Eichel Yoder, age 76 of Garland, Utah passed away April 5, 2020 in her home surrounded by those who loved her.

She was born June 10, 1943 in North Ogden, Utah to Earl and Arlene Peterson Eichel.

Rosalie married Ray Kurt Yoder on October 24, 1969 in Brigham City, Utah. They spent their lives in Garland, Utah.

She was a graduate of Bear River High School.

Rosalie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has served in numerous callings, but her favorite was Relief Society.

She was a wonderful homemaker. She lived for her children and grandchildren. She loved lunch and shopping trips with her girls. She was a director at the Box Elder County Fair for 27 years. She loved the fair and all the fair food. She volunteered at Bear River Valley Hospital since June 2007. She loved the friends she made there. She loved to read and enjoyed her book club. She was also a member of the Tremonton Civic League.

Rosalie had a zest for life and a contagious sense of humor. Many have said once they met her, they had a friend for life. She always made others feel special whenever they saw her.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, Ray Kurt Yoder; daughters Tonya (Gary) Romney, Tammy (Jason) Ketsdever, Tina (Wynn) Coburn, Rachelle (Roger) Miller, Shantelle (Nathan) Spackman; 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by grandson Kevin Romney; sister, Linda Nessen; parents Earl and Arlene Eichel; stepfather Raymond Hansen; and in-laws Arvid and Ruby Fredrickson.

A private family service will be held at the Garland Cemetery.

Special thanks to Karl, Teagan, and Heidi with Rocky Mountain Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com