William Alma Hardcastle, 32, passed away on April 5, 2020, after years of battling clinical depression.

He was born on February 8, 1988 in Montpelier, Idaho to James Boyce and Shannan Fuller Hardcastle.

Growing up, Will spent his earlier days helping on the family farm, playing with cousins and neighborhood friends, and making everyone around him happy. We knew at a young age that Will had a love for learning when he took the book Jurassic Park to read on the bus ride to school in 1st grade.

During his high school years he kept himself busy with wrestling, football, track, drama, friends and church activities. In high school, Will found great delight in studying the scriptures and attending seminary classes. He graduated with honors from Bear Lake High School in 2006, and from there attended BYU Idaho for a semester. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Resistencia, Argentina Mission.

William loved to be around people, and easily made friends wherever he went. He was blessed with the ability to write beautiful poetry, appreciate all kinds of music, and, in an age where few men can, Will was a great dancer. Will has friends from all the places that he has lived and worked.

The greatest joy of his life was being a father to his two children, whom he loved with all his heart. He loved his time with Brooke and Cormac. His patience and compassion for them was inexhaustible. He took silly pictures and played dress up and dinosaurs for hours with them.

William was preceded in death by his siblings Jacob and Tara, and his grandfathers, Leon Hardcastle and Frank Fuller. He is survived by his children, Brooke and Cormac Hardcastle, his parents James and Shannan, his siblings Benjamin (Laney) Hardcastle of Williston, North Dakota, Crystal (Larry) Gillette of Gooding, Idaho, Daniel (Brandi) Hardcastle of Liberty, Idaho, Abby (Kyle) Roberts of Cokeville, Wyoming, 14 nieces and nephews, his grandmothers Alice Hardcastle and Phyllis Fuller, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a graveside service held for family only on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Bern Cemetery,

