Congressional hopeful boasts of Box Elder endorsements

Congressional candidate Kerry Gibson of Ogden has announced the endorsements of 23 Box Elder County officials, business leaders and influential residents.

BRIGHAM CITY – Congressional hopeful Kerry Gibson of Ogden is continuing to chalk up high profile endorsements for his campaign to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop in Washington, D.C.

In March, the Gibson campaign touted the official support of more than 30 influential residents of Cache County and another 32 nods from Weber County leaders.

On April 6, Gibson announced the endorsement of 23 officials and business leaders from Box Elder County, including one state representative, two county commissioners and one local mayor.

“Our campaign is built on the grassroots support and the dedication of friends and families like these,” Gibson said while announcing the Box Elder County endorsements. “They believe in our message and want a strong, tested conservative in Congress.”

A native of Weber County, Gibson was raised on a family dairy farm. He is a graduate of Utah State University who has owned and operated several small businesses. Gibson’s political experience includes three terms in the Utah House of Representatives, two terms on the Weber County Commission, and appointments as Deputy Commissioner of the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

The Box Elder County endorsements announced by Gibson include the support of State Representative Lee Perry and former state representative Ben Ferry.

At the county level, endorsements came from Box Elder commissioners Jeff Scott and Jeff Hadfield, plus County Assessor Rodney Bennett. Former county commissioner Royal Norman also endorsed Gibson.

Local mayors giving Gibson the nod are Boyd Bingham of Honeyville and former mayor Ritchie Holmgren of Bear River City.

Given his most recent political appointment as Utah’s commissioner of agriculture, Gibson also garners strong support among farmers and cattlemen.

Endorsements from within those groups include Louann Adams, former commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Brent Tanner and Dave Eliason of the Utah Cattlemen’s Association, Jeff Kent of the North Box Elder County Farm Bureau, Andy Yates of the South Box Elder County Farm Bureau, Troy Forrest of the UDAF Grazing Program, Brian Davis of the Bear River Valley Co-Op, and John Ferry of the State Farm Bureau.

Other Gibson supporters from Box Elder County include Riggin and Laura Holmgren, JR and Annette Goring, Brett and Michelle Williams Selman, Brian Hardy, Blake and Kathy Norman, Bob Buttars and Norm Nelson.