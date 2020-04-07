Elena Graham Probst age 83 returned to her Heavenly Father on April 6, 2020.

She was born October 26, 1936, the daughter of Albert (Bert) and Bessie Ivie Graham. She was raised in Heber City, Utah and graduated from Wasatch High School in 1954.

She married Boyd H. Probst on August 30, 1956 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were the parents of five children, Jayel, Bruce D. Joy, Jeanine, and Jennifer.

Elena was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her greatest joys came from spending time with her family. She was so kind and very selfless, always putting the needs of others first.

Elena enjoyed cooking and making wonderful homemade breads, cookies, jams, and pickles. She also loved to play games with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent countless hours beautifying her garden and flower beds.

Elena served in various church callings and served as a visiting teacher for many years. She was a member of the Bear River 2nd ward, and worked as an officiator in the Ogden L.D.S. Temple.

She was a member of the Utah Daughters of Pioneers.

She is survived by their children, Jayel (Phil) Hogan, Bruce D. (Dee Ann) Probst, Joy (Brent) Young, Jeanine Gallacher, Jennifer (Darren) Luecker. Two sisters Dora Montgomery, and Velda Shelton, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death her by her parents, her husband Boyd, and three brothers, Albert I, Archie Dee, and Vern Graham.

A private family service was held at the Bear River City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com