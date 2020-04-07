Former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner named to NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team

Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Wagner (54) tries to stop New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara on a carry during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

LOGAN, Utah – Former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Wagner joins Merlin Olsen (1960’s) as the only Aggies named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team.

The 55-member team of 53 players and two coaches is the result of votes cast over the last several weeks by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers Association all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

Wagner was a four-year starter at Utah State and led the Western Athletic Conference in tackles for three straight seasons. Wagner was a three-time first-team all-WAC selection and finished his career with 446 tackles, which is tied for the most in school history.

He went on to be the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, going to the Seattle Seahawks. In his second year in the league he helped Seattle defeat the Denver Broncos, 43-8, in the Super Bowl.

During his eight-year NFL career, Wagner has been named First-Team All-Pro five times and is a six-time Pro Bowl selection. He has also led the NFL in tackles twice (2016, 2019).