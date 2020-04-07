Horse reported stolen near Promontory

Dun colored 13-year-old gelding reported stolen April 4, 2020 near Promontory, Utah (Courtesy: Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)

BOX ELDER COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the possible theft of a horse near Promontory. The horse, which belongs to a Providence resident, was last seen Saturday morning between the Golden Spike Monument and the Spiral Jetty.

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dale Ward said the horse is a dun colored 13-year-old gelding. He is reportedly very gentle.

The horse has two brands, one on each hip. The Utah brand, a rafter over JB connected, is on the left hip. It is a freeze brand and will appear white on the horse.

A second brand, featuring an open A bar open A brand, is on the right hip. It is from a previous owner.

Ward said a white Ford pickup truck pulling an aluminum stock trailer was also reported in the area around the same time the horse was last seen. Anyone with information about the alleged theft is asked to call the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

