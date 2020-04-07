Logan man arrested in connection with SWAT standoff April 1

Booking photo for Bryce D. Hellstern (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Logan man has been arrested less than a week after allegedly threatening a family member with a gun, resulting in a seven hour standoff with law enforcement. Bryce D. Hellstern was booked Tuesday morning into the Cache County Jail after being released from the behavioral health unit at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital.

On April 1, police were called to a Logan home near 1550 N. 1600 E. after Hellstern pointed a gun at his brother and threatened to shoot him. He later barricaded himself in a backyard shed and threatened to take his own life.

According to an arrest warrant, Hellstern had been forced to move out of the family home because of ongoing drug use. The confrontation occurred when the suspect returned to the home and was confronted by a brother.

During the exchange, Hellstern turned around with a firearm in his left hand. He told the alleged victim to get away or he would kill him.

The family member called police, who responded to the area and attempted to make contact with Hellstern. SWAT teams and negotiators were later brought in to assist in communicating with the suspect.

The alleged victim and other family members were able to evacuate the home without injury. Traffic along 1600 E. was also detoured as a precaution.

According to emergency radio traffic, Hellstern told police several times that he would not be taken into custody alive. He also told them that he had lied about not having a gun.

About seven hours later, Helltern was safely taken into custody after a tracked robot was used to open the shed doors and approach him. Fire fighters also quickly extinguished a fire he had allegedly started inside the shed.

Hellstern has been charged with possession or use of a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony; and, aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. He will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon.

