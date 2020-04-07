Marilyn Lee Vollmer Kraft, 73, passed away quietly on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home in Whitney, Idaho.

She was born on November 16, 1946 in Oakland, California to James and Faye Tudor Vollmer.

She married James Magruder and they had four children. They were later divorced. Later she met Thomas Kraft and they were married in Preston, Idaho.

Marilyn was very active in the scouting program throughout her life as well as helping with the young women’s program. She enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing and being outdoors where she could always find peace.

She worked many years at Utah State University as an Administrative Assistant and had many friends there during that time.

She is survived by her husband Tom, of Whitney, Idaho; her children James (Tamara) Magruder, of Roy, Utah; Valerie (Johnny) Fargas, of Kansas City, Missouri; Mary (Tom) Trujillo, of Hooper, Utah; and David (Amy) Magruder, of West Haven, Utah; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

She is also survived by her siblings Carma Caudell, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Rickie Faye Oldakre, of Las Vegas, Nevada; Bill Vollmer, of Henderson, Nevada; Don Vollmer, of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho; and Kristine Annable, of Preston, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother James Vollmer.

Private family services will be held due to the COVID-19 and CDC guidelines. Interment will be in the Dayton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marilyn Kraft GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com