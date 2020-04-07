June 1, 1936 June 1, 1936

April 4, 2020

Marjorie Ann Gilley Christiansen of Malad, Idaho 83 years old passed away of causes incident to age at the Malad Long Term Care April 4, 2020 where she had been a resident since June 2019.

She is survived by her husband Franklin Delano. In March of 2020 they celebrated 66 years together. To this union 6 children were born, Debra (Scott) Clark, Jon (Tara) Christiansen, Wendy (Larry) Thomas, Christina Eley, Jeff (Lori) Christiansen, and Billy (Suzie) Christiansen.

Marjorie and Dell are the Grandparents to 27 and have 57 great great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way. She also is survived by a brother Donald Gilley and a sister Nancy (Terry) Brunstad. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ernest Newton Gilley and Alice Ann Green Gilley and one sister Catherine (Ken) Wells, four brothers Junior, Charlie, Ray and Tommie Gilley.

Marjorie was born in Salt Lake City and spent most of her life growing up in Poplar Grove. She lived across the Train Tracks of her future husband. Marge and Dell were married while he was on leave from the army stationed in the South Pacific. Once Dell, returned they built a home west of Salt Lake City where they resided there until moving to Malad, Idaho. They have lived in Malad over forty years.

Marjorie was an excellent cook and spent many days in the fall preparing fruit and vegetables bottling them for future use. Prior to Christmas she would prepare fruit cakes for distribution at the family Christmas party. She was very talented at knitting and crocheting many afghans for her family. She enjoyed painting ceramics and enjoyed giving them away. In her later years she would knit Christmas ornaments to give to her children and grandchildren.

She will be missed by her husband, children and grandchildren. Thank you to all who helped take care of her these last few months.

Private funeral services will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020. Interment will be at the St. John Cemetery in Malad, Idaho

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at horsleyfuneralhome.com