Sydney Merlone Cox Johnson

Sydney Merlone Johnson, 81, returned to her Heavenly home Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her Tremonton residence due to osteoporosis complications from many compression fractures in her back.

Syd was born December 20, 1938 in San Francisco, a daughter of Charles Merle Cox and Iona Serena Olsen.

She married Robert Irving Kuebler in August 1957. Later she married Julian Kim Johnson on February 12, 1982 in the Oakland California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Syd lived in California most of her life, except for a short time in Idaho when she was 9 years old. Syd and Kim moved to Utah in July 2018 to live near children and grandchildren.

Syd was a gourmet cook and loved entertaining. She loved making homemade cards for family and friends. Her artistic eye and creative mind was admired by all who knew her. She loved her garden, music, dancing, reading Christian Romance novels, playing card games, hearts, all things Disney, and eating ice cream. Most of all she loved babies and giving the children Mint M&M’s, as often as she could.

Syd loved the Lord and serving others, especially from her kitchen. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her whole life. Some of her callings included serving as young women’s president, relief society president, and serving in the Oakland Temple for seven years.

She is survived by her husband Kim, three daughters and one son, Vicki (Mark) Rasmussen of Bear River City, Utah, Mark (Wennie) Kuebler of Tremonton, Utah, Shelly (Jeff) Layman of Folsom, California, and Tami (Nate) Wiest of Salt Lake City, Utah. She is also survived by her two sisters Charlette (Dennis) Bond of Livermore, California, and Corky (Jim) Mott of Minden, Nevada. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Syd was preceded in death by a son and daughter of Kim’s, Curtis Johnson and Robin Robbins.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Weston, Idaho Cemetery, 5 North 100 West, Weston, Idaho.

