Ann Wood Norman Udy was born on the 1st of July 1932 to Verna Harris Watt and Melvin John Wood. She was the third child of four children and had three wonderful brothers: Rulon, Ted, and Vern.

She was married to Milton Henry Norman on the 21st of March 1952, in the Logan Temple. Her eternal companion passed away in 1995. On the 6th of April 2020, Ann was reunited with Milton, her family, and many dear friends.

Ann was born in Layton, Utah, and later moved to Thatcher, Utah, where she was raised on a farm. She had many dear friends and wonderful experiences in Thatcher. A highlight in Ann’s life was being baptized as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on her 8th birthday by her brother Rulon in a canal by the light of the moon and a car’s headlights. She graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University for a short time.

Upon marrying Milton, they moved to West Corinne, Utah, where they farmed and raised their children. They have seven children; Randall (Penny) of St. George, Brad (Sherri) of St. George, Sue Ann (Scott Kowallis) of Roosevelt, Kerry (Leigh Ann) of Brigham City, Garry (Ann) of North Ogden, Sherie (Damon Marsh) of Plain City, and Stan (Kendra) of West Corinne.

Ann and Milton were true sweethearts. They enjoyed singing duets together, dancing, and showing affection and kindness for each other.

Ann loved being a farmer’s wife and mother. She was very nurturing in raising her children. She worked hard in providing a clean home and wonderful meals to eat. She was especially known for her homemade bread. Ann had many talents. She could design and sew a dress. She played the piano and taught many how to play the piano and shared her talent at church and civic activities. She loved to sing. She was able to participate in various singing groups in performances in surrounding communities.

Following Milton’s passing, she was later married to Ralph B. Udy in 2003. Ralph was a kind companion to Ann and they both enjoyed participating in family activities. Ralph later passed on in 2012.

Ann has 34 grandchildren and 71 great-grandchildren. Family is everything to Ann. She was dearly loved by her family. She was the kindest, sweetest lady they knew. A classy lady who was always put together with a little spunk added in. Upon visiting with Ann, you would have a feeling of goodness from her that stemmed from a life of faith in the Savior and a love for Him and others. Ann truly cared. Upon visiting Ann, she always welcomed one with a big hug and a kiss. She always had chocolate, licorice treats, homemade goodies, and fun dress up clothes. She always lended a listening ear and a caring heart. And one guarantee was that you would never leave her home hungry.

Even though her posterity was numerous, she was always calling and checking on them and seeing how they were doing. She would always tell them before hanging up, “I love you, honey.” They all were her “favorite”. She also was a matchmaker for many of her grandchildren and relatives.

Ann has a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and His atoning love. Her faith in Jesus Christ kept a smile on her face through her trials. She lived with hope.

Through her trials and even those towards the end of her life, Ann was still pleasant and loving to those around her. She always gave out plenty of “thank you’s”.

Her family would like to express their appreciation to the workers at Integrity Hospice and Maple Springs. They were all so kind and caring. They especially would like to thank Ann’s “other daughters”; Alexis, Jody, and Jen.

Good-byes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I’ll miss you until we meet again.

Due to the current global circumstances, a small graveside was held for Ann on the 7th of April 2020. Her family looks forward to a celebration of her life at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com