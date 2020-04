LOGAN – Bear River Health District’s total number of COVID-19 cases grew to 41 following the Wednesday report from the Utah Department of Health.

There have been 28 positive tests in Cache County and 13 in Box Elder County. There are no cases in Rich County.

Utah’s total number of COVID-19 cases grew to 1,846. The new state figures show 36,116 have been tested, 158 Utahns have been hospitalized (cumulatively) while 13 have died from the disease.