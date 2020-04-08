In memory of Benjamin Montes, loving husband to Heather Montes. Father of 3 beautiful girls, Zoey, Sophia, and Kate Montes. Loving son of Kathy Rich, Luis Montes, step-son of Kara, and brother of Andreas, Sean and Taylor.

Ben was born on February 9, 1986 and died unexpectedly from heart failure on April 2, 2020 at the age of 34.

Ben grew up in South Pasadena, California, where he learned from a friend about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was baptized at the age of 14. He attended South Pasadena High School where he graduated in 2004.

After High School he went on a mission to Indiana and then attended BYU Provo. Shortly after, he graduated with a degree in Business and obtained a job in Boise Idaho at Clearwater Analytics where he was very successful.

His career progressed impressively, and he eventually held the position of Director of Sales-Corporates & Governments, he was also a member of the Clearwater Senior Leadership Team.

While he was attending BYU at a party, he met Heather May and soon a loving relationship came about, and they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on December 21, 2008. Their relationship is an example of love, success, and the importance of family. Ben worked hard to support his family and spent most of his time with his loved ones.

While still attending BYU Provo, Ben and Heather had their first baby girl, Zoey. While in Boise, Ben and Heather had two more beautiful little girls Sophia and Kate. Ben was a loving father and loved his girls with all his heart. His beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of his family, until they meet again as an eternal family.

Ben had many special gifts, one of those amazing gifts was his ability to talk with anyone and become their friend. This gift helped him in many aspects of his life, such as making lasting relationships with family and friends and the success in his career. He was admired at his place of work for his work ethic and accomplishments. Along with these other gifts he had a brilliance about him, and he showed this through his intelligence and love for others.

Ben is survived by his wife Heather Montes, his daughters: Zoey, Sophia, and Kate Montes. Ben will be greatly missed.

Coming soon a link to live stream the services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elevate Credit Union in Ben’s Name or Venmo @heather-montes-

