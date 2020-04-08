Cache County still open for business

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Cache County executive Craig Buttars said the county is still open for business but many employees are working from home.

“We do have some departments that have to have a skeleton crew here in the office. And so we’ve taken the approach that if a citizen needs services from the county, they can call in and schedule an appointment with the office they need to work with. Otherwise our doors are locked here and we’re still trying to practice the proper social distancing. I’ve heard it called personal distancing now, I think that’s the new term,” Buttars said.

He said that the pandemic has not changed construction plans.

“You may know that we’re working on an operations center for our road and our vegetation management department out in the Hyrum area and construction is still moving forward on that. With the good weather that we’ve had this spring, things are moving along pretty quickly on that. We haven’t seen too much of an impact on our construction”

He said many of the events scheduled at the new Events Center have had to be rescheduled. He said the next county council meeting next Tuesday, will be again be using Zoom video conferencing, and since they will have public hearings, the public is invited to participate using that platform.