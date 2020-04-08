Cache Valley volunteers making masks for health care workers

Adrienne Hampton Alvey coordinate the mask for making effort for Franklin County Medical Center by volunteers in the Idaho community Monday, April 6.

PRESTON – Surgical masks are in the news and volunteers in Cache Valley trapped in their homes are feeling the charge to make a difference by breaking out their sewing machines and making masks for health care workers.

Adrienne Hampton Alvey, an administrative assistant and credentialing coordinator for Franklin County Medical Center, was asked to coordinate a Do Your Own mask project for Franklin County’s health care facility. Participants can use any pattern, but they should add a layer of non-woven lightweight material interfacing to the mask.

Even though Suppose – Preston’s local quilt shop – is closed due to COVID-19, they have a box in front of their store with kits and supplies people need to make them.

Suppose has added instructions on how to pay for the kits if they are for people not donating the masks. They are about to the end of their supplies.

“They donate the kits and people can deposit them in the same box when they are finished,” Alvey said. “We put out the call two weeks ago and we received over 400 masks.”

She was not surprised at the response. She knew that when the community knew they were needed, it would happen.

“We are hoping to get 200 more masks,” she said. “The Centers for Disease Control asked everyone to wear a mask in public.”

They are expecting more donations, some with the interfacing material and some without.

“We would like to have people separate them for us when they put them on the box,” Alvey said. “The ones without the interfacing material will be given to the public.”

There are several different patterns and directions online. The CDC also has one. Some of the masks are not medical grade, but can be given to visitors and nursing home patients.

“Anything is better than nothing,” Alvey said. “We appreciate those who have donated so much.”

JOANN’s Fabrics and Crafts in Logan is also making kits for surgical masks and they have a video showing how to make them online.

One employee said they can do about 80 kits a day and they run out of kits in hurry. The masks are donated to area nursing homes.