November 14, 1944 – April 4, 2020 (age 75)

Donna Lynn Williamson Spillett was born November 14, 1944 to James Max and Leola Louise Williamson in Logan Utah. Donna passed away peacefully in her own home on April 4, 2020 at 11:34am surrounded by her loving children and best friend.

Donna was the 5th of 6 children born to Max and Louise. Siblings: James (Jimmy) Max, Dixie, Lola, Nedra and Monte. Donna spent her young days living in Logan, Utah and exploring all that she could. To Donna, life was truly an adventure and she was an explorer at heart. At the age of eight Donna was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Donna graduated from Logan Senior High School and attended some collage. She spent some time living in St. George, Utah with her Mumma Louise and her Brother Monte.

Eventually Donna’s heart was won over by but a rough riding Cowboy by the name of Gary Lee Spillett. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple. Donna and Gary were very blessed to have 7 magnificent children: James Cody (daughters, Makenna and Brynlee, son Tyler); Toni Rae (Justin and Shayli Dursteler); Shane Williamson (Pamela, Ashli, Jordan Joshua and Madison); Traci Louise (Daniel, Brooke and Mila Hyte); Tate Lee (James, McCoy and Jessica); Deserai Ramona (Geoffrey, Michael, William and Donavan McGee); Ted Morgan (Jerica, Payson, Sy and Saige). Donna was also blessed with one great-granddaughter Nalia; daughter of James Colt Spillett and Brianna Kristine, granddaughter of the late Tate Lee Spillett.

Family was everything to Donna. She was fierce in her love and devotion to her children and her siblings. She was also very honored to be of Pioneer decent and truly exemplified the heart of a Pioneer. She was always working on Genealogy and fueling the flames for others spark to get started with their own Genealogy. She loved history and learning about her ancestors and where she came from.

She also was a Patriot in every sense of the word. She loved American History and the Constitution and loved studying the words of the Founding Fathers of this Blessed Land. Donna also had as special deep love for the Native American Culture and their beautiful ways of belief and living. She would take long trips across America to learn and understand more fully the rich heritage of the Native American people.

Donna served for many years on the Board of trustees for the Logan Island Irrigation company and became the President for quite a few years. Here she was a strong advocate for the most valuable natural resource we have: the water rights of residents in Logan, Utah. Her knowledge and understanding of this valuable resource and the labyrinth of work that she did for the Logan Island Irrigation was unmatched by anyone. She maintained this title until her death.

Donna was an Explorer and was devoted to the Boy Scouts of America program and all the good that it taught young men about being prepared and doing what was right, always. Donna was a survivalist. She, like the Boy Scouts always wanted to be prepared. She spent much of her days studying about Emergency preparedness and taught many others about being prepared and how to survive through even the toughest of disasters. Donna was a woman of Action; If something needed to be done, she would do it herself and it had to be done her way. With that, she was generous to a fault and would give everything she had including her last dollar if she felt that someone else needed it.

Donna was many things but the one thing she was most of all was a true and devote follower of Jesus Christ. She lived a selfless life giving to others, always defending the underdog and helping everyone. Donna had a testimony that was unshaken, and she never let an opportunity pass to share her testimony with those who would listen, even if they didn’t want to listen. Donna fulfilled her heart’s desire by Serving a full-time honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from October 2008 to April of 2010 in the El Paso Texas Mission.

Donna did not have an easy life, but knowing how hard life is, she always wanted to ease others burdens and offer a helping hand along the way. “In the Furnace God may prove thee, thence to bring thee forth more bright, But can never cease to love thee; Thou art precious in his sight. God is with thee, God is with thee, Thou shalt triumph in his might.” Hymn 43 “Zion stand with Hills Surrounded”

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

There will be a drive-thru viewing that will begin at 11:00am – 1:00pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 for people who would like to come to the Wellsville City Cemetery, 400 North 200 East, Wellsville, Utah to pay their last respects to Donna and her kids.

The Funeral Service will be recorded and the uploaded later to Facebook and YouTube.

In lieu of sending cards or flowers the family has asked for donations to help ease some of the cost for the funeral to Venmo@Ted-M-Spill then any extra funds will be donated to support the Cache Valley Food Pantry.

Please view the Zoom meeting graveside at: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/719673575

