Idaho announces all Primary Elections will be by Absentee Ballot this year

PRESTON – Franklin County Election Office announced the May 19, 2020 primary elections will be absentee voting only due to Governor Brad Little’s proclamation dated April 1, keeping citizens safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

“While the coronavirus situation may change how we practice our right to vote in this primary election, it is important to keep our election dates in place,” Governor Little said. “I urge all voting Idahoans to request their absentee ballots as soon as possible so they can vote from home this year.”

There are two options for voters to request an Absentee Ballot. All registered voters will be getting an Absentee Ballot Application in the mail in the coming days. The application form should be completed and mailed to the Franklin County Election Office at 39 West Oneida, Preston, ID 83263. The other option is to complete the online request at https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/. A driver’s license number and the last four digits of the applicant’s Social Security number are required.

Absentee ballot requests need to be received by 5 p.m. May 19, 2020. For those not registered to vote, they can do it online at idahovotes.gov or call the election office at (208) 852-1092 with questions.