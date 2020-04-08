Jennie Christensen remembered by Logan City Council

The late KVNU news director Jennie Christensen was fondly remembered by members of the Logan City Council on April 7.

LOGAN – The Logan City Council opened its first official meeting via high-tech web conferencing technology on April 7 with a heartfelt tribute to an old-school journalist and broadcaster, the late Jennie Christensen.

The remembrance was offered by Christensen’s nephew Kirk Jensen, the city’s director of economic development.

“She was always just my Aunt Jennie,” Jensen recalled. “But she was also a dedicated journalist who was passionate about her community. She always wanted to make everyone aware of the good that surrounds us here in Cache Valley.”

Council Chair Amy Anderson called the tribute entirely appropriate because Christensen seldom missed a Logan City Council meeting during her decades-long career in local news coverage.

“She was a very special part of our community,” Anderson added.

Jensen said his aunt was bitten by the journalism bug while writing for the school newspapers at Logan High and Utah State University. Years later, as the mother of three young sons, she joined the staff of The Herald Journal as a feature reporter.

In 1972, Christensen joined KVNU radio as its news director, where she became the most familiar voice on local airwaves. Christensen initially hosted a news-interview show called “Take Ten” and later voiced “Crosstalk,” a daily call-in show focused on current issues. She even expanded her reporting to television, hosting “Let’s Talk Cache Valley.”

Although his aunt was a humble person, Jensen said, well-deserved honors still came her way. Christensen was recognized as Grand Marshall of the Utah State University homecoming parade in 2003, as Logan’s Citizen of the Year in 2010 and for lifetime achievement by the Sunshine Terrace Foundation and the Utah Women in Business. In 2017, she was inducted into the Utah Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Christensen retired in 2018 and passed away peacefully in February of this year.

“Personally, the quality about Aunt Jennie that meant most to me was her loving heart,” Jensen concluded. “She was always eager to visit and to make people comfortable. She always had an extra room in her home and an extra plate at her dinner table for someone in need. She will be missed, but always remembered.”