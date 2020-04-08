Logan mayor on water main break and not traveling

City of Logan-Facebook

With many staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic there has been notably less traffic on local roads. That’s probably a good thing, as a water line break Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of 1000 North and Main street affected traffic in that area. On KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program during For the People on Wednesday, Logan mayor Holly Daines said street crews really put themselves out for the public especially during times like this.

“It’s kind of one of those cases where you can’t really social distance. The crews are all there digging and working on the leak, so we generally try and have those crews out, they are essential services so they have been out working. Typically we have them out In groups of twos or threes but this is a little bigger project. So if you do see larger groups of employees there it just has to get fixed”, the mayor explained.

Daines said mayors and county executives have a weekly call with Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox and he gives them updates on the coronavirus fight.

“I’ve had a few emails from people that have been concerned that I as a mayor haven’t been a little more aggressive in issuing a stay-at-home order. As we all know the Governor’s (directive) is a recommendation and a suggestion. Many people are really listening to that, which is great. Certainly the Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County mayors have been more aggressive, but they do have many more cases.”

She said it looks like the public’s efforts are starting to pay off but we all need to keep up the effort just a little while longer and cut down on travel.