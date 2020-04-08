Logan PD warns of COVID-19 scams

LOGAN – The Federal Trade Commission is sending out another scam warning that is targeting Seniors.

Lisa Weintraub Schifferle, an attorney for the Division of Consumer & Business Education at the FTC, said the calls may sound like this:

“Grandma: I’m in the hospital, sick, please wire money right away.”

“Grandpa: I’m stuck overseas, please send money.”

Schifferly said grandparent scams can take a new twist – and a new sense of urgency – in these days of Coronavirus. Here’s what to keep in mind.

“In grandparent scams, scammers pose as panicked grandchildren in trouble, calling or sending messages urging you to wire money immediately,” she said. “They’ll say they need cash to help with an emergency – like paying a hospital bill or needing to leave a foreign country.”

Schiferly said scammers try and pull at your heartstrings so they can trick you into sending money before you realize it’s a scam.

These days with coronavirus concerns, their lies can be particularly compelling. But she encourages people to save their money needed for real family emergencies.

She warns people to avoid grandparent scams or family emergency scams. If someone calls or sends a message claiming to be a grandchild, other family member or friend desperate for money:

Resist the urge to act immediately – no matter how dramatic the story is.

– no matter how dramatic the story is. Verify the caller’s identity . Ask questions that a stranger couldn’t possibly answer. Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine. Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you’ve been told to keep it a secret.

. Ask questions that a stranger couldn’t possibly answer. Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine. Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you’ve been told to keep it a secret. Don’t send cash, gift cards, or money transfers – once the scammer gets the money, it’s gone!

For more information, read Family Emergency Scams. And if you get a scam call, report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.

Logan City law enforcement will also take the calls concerning scams. Call Logan City Dispatch at (435) 753-7555.