Myra Lemon Sorensen

April 22, 1941 – April 7, 2020 (age 78)

Myra Sorensen beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother peacefully left this world on April 7, 2020 at the age of 78 after fighting the battle of cancer.

She was born April 22, 1941 in Paradise, Utah to William Walter and Lula James Lemon. She was the seventh child of nine children.

Family meant everything to our mother from the time spent growing up with her siblings to raising her children to spoiling her grandkids to her newest joy her great-grandkids.

She graduated from South Cache High School.

She was a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She was a hard worker she picked beans, raspberries and beets after her father died to help her family out.

She worked at Woolworth’s and babysat kids to help with her family expensive and then she started to work at Schreiber Foods, she worked there for 40+ years. She enjoyed all the friends and time she spent at Schreiber’s.

She married the love of her life Norman Owen Sorensen on a warm summer day on June 26, 1964. Mom was sealed to dad on June 27 2019. They settled in Logan, Utah and together they had four daughters that were their pride and joy. She always had a story to tell you about something one of her girls was doing.

Every event that came up mom would dress us up to match in clothing she either bought or made us. Mom loved it when everyone would say “Oh look there are the Sorensen girls! don’t they look cute!” Mom loved to sew, crochet and paint ceramics.

She is survived by her four daughters, Debra (Stephan) Madsen (Smithfield, Utah), Kristine Beatty (Columbus, Ohio), JoAnn (Bret) Larsen, Brenda (Todd) Schvaneveldt (Logan, Utah). Her grandkids, Cameron Madsen, Ryan (Anissa) Schvaneveldt, Christian (Alenka) Larsen, Wyatt Schvaneveldt, Chase (Rachel) Madsen, Lindsey Madsen, Tyson Schvaneveldt, Isaac Larsen, and two great-grandkids. Talon and Nyxon Schvaneveldt

With heart felt thanks the family would also like thank Intermountain Homecare and Hospice with a special thanks to her nurse Anna and aid Taeya.

A private family graveside will be held Friday in the Paradise Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net