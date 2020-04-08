North Logan man held in jail on charges of harassing ex-girlfriend

Booking photo for Taylor W. Seamons (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 23-year-old North Logan man has been bound over on multiple felonies and misdemeanors, charging him with physically and electronically harassing a woman. Taylor W. Seamons is being held in the Cache County Jail since his arrest last month.

Seamons was in 1st District Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon, appearing by video from jail. He has been charged with robbery, a second-degree felony; 10 counts of violating a protective order, a third-degree felony, and three misdemeanors.

Prosecutors claim Seamons texted and harassed the alleged victim numerous times. He later confronted her while she was parked outside the Cache Valley Mall. During the argument, he reached into the vehicle, grabbed the victim’s shirt and stole it.

During the hearing, the woman testified that she had received at least 100 texts and other social media posts from Seamons. The messages contained explicit language, violating a protective order that was previously filed in the Logan City Justice Court.

The alleged victim also described how she and her 2-year-old son, along with another man were parked inside a vehicle at the mall March 10. Seamons approached the car and reached into the passenger window, grabbed her chest and ripped off her shirt, claiming it was his.

The other man, reportedly in the car at the time of the altercation, later took the witness stand during the Tuesday hearing. He described Seamons’ actions, corroborating the victim’s testimony.

Logan City police officer Andrew Whitlock told the court how he was called to investigate the incident. He questioned Seamons, who claimed that he was trying to retrieve his belongings.

Seamons allegedly told Whitlock that he had never been served with the protective order.

Public defender Mike McGinnis questioned some of the evidence in the case, noting that police relied on screenshots of the messages from Seamons instead of searching the alleged victim’s cellphone. He also explained that the alleged victim never requested a protective order.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ruled that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to show the possibility of the crimes occurring. She ordered Seamons to remain in jail without bail and appear again in court April 20.

