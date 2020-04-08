Precautions succeeding at Cache Valley nursing homes

As of April 7, no residents of local elder care facilities had been diagnosed as being infected with the Cornonavirus.

LOGAN – As of April 7, Cache Valley health officials reported that 23 individuals had tested positive for the Coronavirus in Cache County.

The fact that none of those cases were among the senior citizen residents of local nursing homes or assisted living centers is a tribute to the extraordinary precautions being taken by their health-care providers, according to Amy Anderson, the outreach director of the Sunshine Terrace Foundation.

In her role as chair of the Logan City Council, Anderson provided that reassuring news to fellow council members during a Coronavirus update at the recent meeting of the city council via online technology.

Since the Bear River Health Department has been vigilant in protecting patient’s privacy in their daily reports on the Coronavirus outbreak, Anderson’s comment was the first hint of background information on local Coronavirus cases.

Anderson explained that Cache Valley elder care facilities are now fully locked-down to protect their residents from infection.

“I can’t even get in (to Sunshine Terrace),” she laughed, “because I’m not involved in providing essential medical care for our residents.”

In addition to restricting visit by friends and families, said Bryan Erickson, the chief executive officer of the Sunshine Terrace, local elder care facilities are now screening health-care providers for any hint of illness on a daily basis when they arrive for work.

“Naturally, all our medical equipment and personal protective items are routinely sterilized and cleaned,” Erickson added, “but those procedures are now being intensified as an added precaution against infection.”

Erickson said that the foundation’s home health-care providers are taking similar precautions to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Those restrictions have been in effect since mid-March, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its precautionary guidance to nursing home managers.

CDC experts say those restrictions are necessary since nursing home residents typically fall within the population segment most vulnerable to serious illness as a result of the Coronavirus (defined as “older adults, often with underlying chronic medical conditions”).

Health-care experts acknowledge that much of that guidance is based on lessons learned from the unfortunate experience of the Life Care Center nursing home in Washington State, where 29 elderly patients died when an early Coronavirus outbreak was misdiagnosed as common flu.

Anderson added that, in addition to maintaining medical precautions, the staffs of local elder care facilities are also devoting significant effort to supporting the psychological well-being of their residents.