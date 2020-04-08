Sentencing postponed for man convicted of sexually abusing and sexting with relatives

Booking photo for Kyle E. Joe (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Sentencing for Kyle E. Joe has been postponed after discrepancies were found in a pre-sentence report. The 20-year-old Idaho man confessed earlier this year to sexually abusing a young girl and sexting with a teenage girl.

Joe appeared for sentencing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. He pleaded guilty to two amended counts of sexual abuse of a child and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all second-degree felonies.

Defense attorney Wayne Cadwell told the court he had received Joe’s pre-sentence report late Friday. It recommended a harsher sentence than he had expected. He asked the court for time to meet with Joe and discuss the report.

In June 2019, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating Joe after a teenage girl claimed she had exchanged pornographic photographs with the defendant. He was an acquaintance of the victim.

When deputies interviewed Joe, he admitted to sexting with the underage girl in 2017 and allowed them to view his cellphone. He also confessed to sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl around the same time.

During Monday’s court appearance, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck agreed to postpone sentencing until April 20.

Joe remains in the Cache County Jail on $330,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison.