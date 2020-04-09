Helen Dorothy Torman Shupe passed away April 6, 2020. She was born January 30, 1922 in Ogden, Utah the daughter of Lee Julius Torman and Dorothy Margaret Elwood.

Helen married Andrew Jackson Shupe on January 8, 1940 in Logan, Utah. After 56 years of marriage, Andrew passed away on June 29, 1996. Helen was later sealed to her parents and husband in the Logan Temple on November 26, 2005.

Helen lived in North Ogden, Hyrum, Huntsville, Ogden and Mountain Green, Utah.

She attended grade school in North Ogden and Weber High School. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, was an active den mother in cub scouts and a visiting teacher.

Helen’s most important work was raising her family. She was also employed at the North Ogden cannery, D.D.O., Skaggs Drug Center, and The Big Horn Café on Monte Cristo.

Helen thoroughly enjoyed riding her horse Tessie. She loved all kinds of flowers and gardening. Helen enjoyed hunting, spending time in the mountains of Monte Cristo and picnics with her family. Helen was an amazing homemaker and always made the best apple and pumpkin pies!

Helen is survived by her children Andrew Jack (Betty) Shupe, Paul (Sonya) Shupe, Bill (Lois) Shupe, and daughter-in-laws Joni (Steve-deceased) Shupe, Chris (Larry-deceased) Shupe. She has 26 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; 9 siblings; 4 children; Joan (Melvin) Clarke, Sandra (Delbert) Beck; Steven (Joni) Shupe and Larry (Chris) Shupe

Special thank you to the staff, nurses, aids, and all those at Mt. Ogden Nursing & Rehab who took such great care of Helen. A heartfelt thank you to Helen’s Hospice nurses from Atlas Hospice Care; Kory Newby and Shanna Goldsberry, thank you.

Graveside service will be held at Liberty Cemetery for immediate Family. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com