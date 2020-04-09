Jeanene Sims Cook, of Perry, Utah, left this life on April 6, 2020 due to complications of aging. At the time, she resided in Payson, Utah in an assisted living home near her son, Doug. We celebrate her great love for others and faithfulness to her family, friends, and church.

She was the first of 3 children born to Don Albert Sims and Beth Stoker Sims, entering the world on December 15, 1938 in Lehi, Utah. The family later moved to Provo. She was a loving sister and a helpful daughter. It seemed that being a hard worker was a natural characteristic for her as she became an accomplished pianist, did chores at home and for neighbors, held part-time jobs, and was involved in school studies and activities.

After graduating from Provo High School, she married her sweetheart, William A Cook, on November 5, 1957, in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Provo while Bill attended BYU, later moving to Los Alamos, New Mexico, Poway, California, and Brigham City and Perry, Utah.

She was a devoted wife and mother. Seven children joined their family over an 11 year time span. Doug and Sharon were a year apart, then Christine (stillborn), followed by Lorri, Gary (died at birth), Karl, and Janet. We will especially remember her homemade cookies, love of music, reading, poetry, chocolate, elephants, and cherry pie.

Jeanene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed many callings and had a special love for Relief Society where she served as Ward and Stake RS President for 15 years in New Mexico. In recent years, she has appreciated the young men who brought the sacrament to her home.

Her adventures included trips with her husband to Canada, Europe, and most of the continental United States. She also braved riding in a hot air balloon.

Her many acts of kindness blessed the lives of others. She volunteered at school, nursing homes, church, literacy programs, and reached out to friends, family, and neighbors. She had a special way of relating to children and felt blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeanene had many trials, grief, and health challenges which she met with remarkable courage, patience, and strength. Her challenges gave her great compassion for others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two children Christine and Gary, and 1 granddaughter, Shaelee.

Her living children: Douglas (and Kim) Cook of Payson, Utah; Sharon (and Lorell) Woolley of Thayne, Wyoming; Lorri Okobia of California, Karl (and Maria) Cook of Capitola, California, Janet (and Paul) Rodriguez of Missoula, Montana, 16 grandchildren, and a growing number of great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John (and Bonnie) Sims of Provo, Utah, and her sister Sally (and Richard) Edwards of Provo, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held for family members only. Internment is at Brigham City Cemetery.

Our special thanks, love, and gratitude to all who have touched her life over the years.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com