Our sweet mother, Joan “Joni” Lewis Wright, 82, passed away April 7, 2020.

She was born in Logan, Utah on Pioneer Day July 24, 1937 to wonderful parents Inez Wallace and Dr. Richard Lewis. Being raised in Logan, Utah with her older brother Richard and older sister Kaye whom she adored was full of adventure. Joni graduated from Logan High School and after having her children went on to earn two degrees from Weber State University.

Early in her career was spent in the insurance business. She then became a successful realtor for many years. Toward the end of her working years, she worked for the IRS.

She loved antiques and owned her own antique business called “Joni’s Jem’s and Junque”. Joni could be found most weekends at the many antique shows across the state.

She was a wonderful mother and taught her children hard work, resiliency and many important life lessons. She was a fun and loving grandmother and great grandmother. She was definitely unforgettable and made for some fun and interesting stories.

Preceded in death by her parents, siblings, two sons James and Richard and a grandson A.J. She is survived by her son Chad Wright and her daughter Robin (Kirby) Stephens, six grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A friend recently told me “when you lose your mother, you lose the best friend you’ll have ever had”. We will miss you mom.

The family would like to express our appreciation for the staff of Lotus Park Care Center for the exceptional care given to our mother for the past several years.

A private service will be held in Whitney, Idaho. Interment will be in the Whitney, Idaho Cemetery.

