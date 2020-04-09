Logan intersection remains closed for repairs after major waterline break

Waterline break at 1000 N. Main St. Logan

LOGAN — Utility workers have partially closed and major intersection in Logan as they continue to repair a water main break. The pipe ruptured Wednesday afternoon at 1000 N. Main St.

Water Division Manager Cameron Draney said the break occurred around 1 p.m. on the east side of the intersection.

“There was a piece of old pipe that had a cap on the end that at some point had been abandoned many years ago,” explained Draney. “The old cap apparently had rusted off over time and Wednesday was the lucky day that it blew off.”

Crews responded to the area and began digging up the damaged pipe. It was repaired within an hours.

Draney said that fixing the pipe was the easy part. Repairing the road is requiring more time because of the damage and lack of asphalt.

“We are still working with the asphalt plant. They are actually not even running right now but for this patch being on Main St. and such a critical area, they have agreed to start their plant up. The asphalt laying shouldn’t take too long. What takes a long time with that much asphalt is the cooling time.”

Northbound traffic along Main St. from 900 N. through 1000 N. is reduced to one lane during the repairs.

East and westbound traffic along 1000 N. will also be partially detoured. Eastbound motorist will only be able to turn onto Main St. Westbound will be detoured at 200 E.

Draney asked motorists to avoid the intersection if possible. They expect the repair to be completed Friday afternoon.

