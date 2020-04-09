Mark Elwood Larson

June 27, 1956 – April 7, 2020 (age 63)

Mark Larson, 63, of Layton, Utah passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 7, 2020 due to complications during his 3rd open heart surgery.

Mark was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 1956 at the Holy Cross Hospital. He was a high school graduate of Highland High in 1974. He became an Eagle Scout and later became a scoutmaster and enjoyed it very much. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tennessee.

He studied Landscape Architecture and Environmental planning. He married his sweetheart Jeannie in the Logan temple in 1980. He enjoyed the outdoors and the beautiful scenery; “just around the corner” he would say.

Mark loved to make people laugh – he was “quite a guy”. He’s been retired for a few years now and continued to do what he loved most: golf, fishing, and most importantly – spending time with family and enjoying being a “papa”. He is the son of the late Elwood and Velma Larson.

Survived by his loving wife, Jeannie Larson and their four children (and their spouses): Nicole (Jordan) Pinkham, Brady (Shayna) Larson, Heather (Tyson) Malone, and Tyler (Miranda) Larson. Eight grandchildren: Jaxon, Collin, Rylee, Maylee, Mckenzie, Oakley, Dallin, Emmett, and of course his loyal dog Rory. Five siblings: Donna (Jim) Henricksen, Jackie (Craig) Scott, Glenna (Ted) Thacker, Dennis Larson and Synde (Dave) Bell.

Funeral arrangements: Internment will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Logan Cemetery. Due to the world situation, graveside services will be limited to the immediate family at this time. A celebration of life memorial will be planned for a later date.

Mark always said, “don’t forget” (to watch the sunset). Please join us in raising a Coke (his favorite drink) and toast to his life at sunset.

Flowers are welcomed and can be sent to Nelson Funeral Home by Monday at 10:30am, but please consider donating to the Relay for Life charity for the American Cancer Society in Mark’s name. He was a cancer survivor and loved helping others.

There is also a venmo account @Jeannie-Larson-3 set up for those that wish to contribute to funeral expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at nelsonfuneralhome.com