Our Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandma Metta Erickson Godfrey, 77, passed on April 7, 2020 in Layton, Utah with her husband and daughter at her side. We knew you were tired and ready to be with your loved ones on the other side.

Metta was born December 22, 1942 in Logan, Utah to Lynn and Farris Nielsen Erickson. She was the third child of six children. Her siblings: Thad (Kathy) Erickson, Lynda (David) West, Bona Jo Richards (deceased) Sue Ann Armstrong, and Zane Erickson (deceased).

Metta was so proud of her heritage. She was raised in Smithfield, Utah on a trout and mink farm. She was her father’s secretary as a teenager but did end up with several scars from filleting fish. She graduated from North Cache High School and Utah State University with a Bachelor’s and Masters of Education. She was a true Aggie.

Metta married Walter Godfrey on August 6, 1965 in the Logan LDS Temple. They were married for 54 years. Walter was a farm boy from Clarkston. Many people told her to marry Dad because he was a good catch and she did! “Thank you, Mom, for marrying our Dad!”

They had 4 children: Kent (Rochelle), James, Gaylene, and David (Jane). If you knew Metta, you knew she was a proud Grandma. Grandchildren: Jared, Jacob, Rachel, Joshua, William, Logan and Andrew.

To say that Metta had a love for music doesn’t even begin to describe the passion she had for music. She was a ward organist from age 14 to her death. She played the piano, organ, and ukulele. Metta shared her talents with so many. If you were lucky enough to have her as third grade teacher, you probably are still singing the songs you sang in her classroom. Metta taught at Whittier Elementary and Riverside Elementary in Cache Valley and West Point Elementary. She retired after 32 years of teaching Third Graders. After retiring, she volunteered at Lakeside Elementary teaching ukuleles, loom knitting and reading for eight years.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in the Relief Society, Young Women’s, Primary, Scouting and Music Areas. A great honor to Metta was when she played the organ at the Ogden Temple. She had a strong testimony and lead a life of serving others.

She is also survived by Walter’s siblings: Lyman (Katherine); Udell (DeAnna); John (Rosemary); Lonnie (Diane); Loretta (Bill), Gail (DeAnn), sister-in-law, Ann.

***There will be no public funeral services due to Corona Virus Health Restrictions.

A private family viewing will be Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00am at Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, Utah. Private graveside services will be at 1:00pm Clarkston Cemetery.

In lieu flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or read a child a book.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at russonmortuary.com