Number of COVID-19 cases in BRHD remains at 41

LOGAN – Thursday the Bear River Health District’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained unchanged from Wednesday’s report.

There are still 41 cases, 29 in Cache County and 12 in Box Elder County with none in Rich County. One new case was found in Cache County while it was determined a case reported Wednesday from Box Elder County has permanent residence in Salt Lake City, so it was subtracted from the Box Elder total.

As of Thursday the Utah Department of Health reports there are now 1,976 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 130 more than Wednesday. That is an increase of seven percent, the third straight day the percentage increase was held to single digits. Cumulatively, 168 have been hospitalized and there have been 13 COVID-19 deaths.

In news from Utah State University, all nonessential travel, events, and events on campus are canceled until June 2020. USU is now operating at a Level 2 in its infectious disease plan on most campuses.

Some statewide campuses and centers have moved to Level 1 to comply with local orders.