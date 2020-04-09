Shauna Balls

August 17, 1956 – April 6, 2020 (age 63)

Shauna was born August 17, 1956 to Kenneth and Sarah Ann Clark Balls in Logan, Utah.

Shauna was raised in Clarkston, Utah and spent the last 39 living in Logan. Shauna attended Clarkston Elementary, North Cache Jr. High and Sky View High School where she graduated in 1974. While attending Sky View she participated in the school choir and front porch majority as well as many school musicals.

Shauna then attended Utah State University on a vocal/music scholarship where she participated in choirs and musicals. Shauna was an amazing singer and this talent took her many places throughout the nation where she had the opportunity to sing at many major events.

Shauna was crowned Miss Cache Valley in 1980 and then went on to participate in the Miss Utah Pageant the same year.

Shauna worked throughout her life at Cache Valley Cheese plant, and for Dr’s. Gates, Jensen, & Warren in their Ophthalmology Office for many years. This was a job that she truly loved and enjoyed working with the public.

Shauna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she held many callings.

Shauna is survived by her father, Kenneth Balls and step-mother, Venna Balls. Brothers, Roland Balls and Kevin (Cindy) Balls and sister Rachelle (Joddy) Bodrero, step-sister, Sheryl Byers and Nancy Shupe, 11 nephews and 3 nieces and many great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, and best friend Lynnette Spackman.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sara Ann Clark Balls. Brother David Balls, sister-in-law, Ann Griffith Balls, brother Raland Balls, step-sisters, Marilyn Godfrey and Julie Ross, and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cache Valley Mortuary to help cover funeral expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at cvmortuary.com