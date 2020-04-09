May 10, 1967 May 10, 1967

Tony Kay Beckstead, 52; of Soda Springs, Idaho passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.

He was born on May 10, 1967 in Grace, Idaho the son of Alden Ray and Leda Ransom Beckstead.

Tony grew up in Grace, Idaho, the youngest of six boys. He graduated from Grace High School in 1986. He lived in Pocatello while he attended college at ISU. He also lived in Northern Idaho and worked at a fish hatchery. He has resided in Soda Springs since 1990.

He married Kathy Dixon on May 10, 1990 in Pocatello, Idaho. They were later divorced.

He worked for Mark III Construction until he was hired on at Monsanto where he worked in the store room.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, ice fishing, and making canes and other wood working projects. He loved spending time outdoors with his children and his dog, Smokey Joe.

Tony is survived by his son, Benjimn Beckstead, and his daughter, MiShaelia Beckstead both of Soda Springs, Idaho. He is also survived by two brothers, Von (Mary) Beckstead of Yuma, Arizona, Dean (Sherrie) Beckstead of Soda Springs, Idaho, and two sisters-in-law, Karen Beckstead of Preston, Idaho and Cheryl Beckstead of Yuma, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Dennis Beckstead, Randy Beckstead, Ted Beckstead and a nephew, Devin Beckstead, and great-nephew Dominick Beckstead.

Staying with his wishes he will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to help for with expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at simsfh.com