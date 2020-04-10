September 8, 1938 – April 8, 2020 (age 81)

Billie Marie Bateman Beal, sweetheart and beloved wife of Ronald Wesley Beal, passed from this mortal life at their home in Hyrum, Utah on April 8, 2020.

She was born on September 8, 1938 in Shelley, Idaho and was raised in that area by her father’s cousin and his wife, Roy and Lucille Bateman, after her mother died when Billie was 16 months old.

Music, especially singing, has been a big part of her life, and she first saw her future husband as he admired her while she sat in the choir seats at church.

They were married on April 24, 1959 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have lived in several places during their 60 years of marriage while Ron worked in the dairy industry.

Their first home was in Afton, Wyoming where their first four children were born: Ronda (Dan) Buffington of Bellflower, California, Shirley (Kay) Lister of Paragonah, Utah, Margie (Daren) Felix of South Weber, Utah, and Weston (Luis) Beal who are currently living a nomadic RV life. Sandra (Richard) Greene of Henderson, Nevada was born in Aztec, New Mexico, Royce (Christina) Beal, who live in Bear River City, Utah joined the family in Pocatello, Idaho, and Joni (Daren) Haws of South Jordan, Utah came when they lived near Cedar City, Utah. Billie often expressed her love for her family and how proud she was of them all and their accomplishments. They have 26 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

All Billie ever really wanted was a home of her own and a family to raise, which she and Ron did well together. They taught honesty, hard work, faith in God, duty to community, and love for family and neighbors. Over the years they have made many dear friends, some as they have served several missions for the church, some locally and one full-time in Palmyra, New York. They have enjoyed gardening together and preserving the food they have grown. Coming from very humble circumstances growing up, they have both appreciated all the blessings that have come their way. Billie was always curious about and touched by nature, especially beautiful scenery, flowers, and birds.

As Billie passed to the next life, she was welcomed by her mother, Pansy M. Owens Bateman, father Hyrum Adelbert (Bert) Bateman, sisters Ethel Jonella (Jo) Calkin and Nada Christine Bateman, and brothers Gordon Bateman and Ted Bateman. She also had a joyful reunion with granddaughters Moriah Lister and Julia Soto. She has rejoined many other dear friends and loved ones. Besides her husband and progeny, she is survived by her sister, Sharon Mull, of Fernley, Nevada, those she was raised with as siblings, Bonnie (Joe Dell) Heileson, Jean (Eric) Christensen, and Don (Kathy) Bateman.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Hyrum City Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

