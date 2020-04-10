Cache County residents enjoying Hyrum State Park during pandemic

Cherish Miller and Theona Ford make sandcastles at Hyrum State Park Thursday. Hyrum State Park is open to only residents of Cache County.

HYRUM – By order of Governor Gary Herbert, all Utah State Parks are closed except for residents of the county in which they live during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A notice from the Utah State Parks was attached to the window of the front door at the Hyrum State Park.

“Hyrum State Park is currently open only to Cache County per Utah Governor Gary R. Herbert’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home Directive,” the notice said. “Please practice Responsible Recreation-including social distancing and recreating close to home. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Mary Jane Miller of Hyrum spent the day on Thursday with her daughter, Cherish, and her friend, Theona Ford. The girls played in the sand on the beach near the dock enjoying the warm spring weather.

“It’s nice that this is open to locals,” she said. “I keep wipes around to keep things clean.”

The beach was empty except for the girls building sandcastles in the wet sand.

“We are creating our own isolation,” she said. “We have a small farm right up there,” she said as she pointed north. ”We work seven days a week and needed to take a break and have a little fun.”

A couple of fishing boats were on the water with families on board and a few campers in the campgrounds.

“This a blessing,” she said talking about the virus. “How else are we going to get closer to each other.”

A mother with two children road by on their bicycles.

“Nature gets a chance to heal and we get to spend more time with our families,” Miller said. “We have a chance to slow down.”

Miller said people have to work at home and learn to cook dinner again.

Hyrum State Park Ranger Chris Bradshaw said they don’t have a full staff yet; it is too early in the season.

They have signs posted at both entrances.

“We try to check at the entrance station and during peak times, especially on the weekends,” Bradshaw said. “We have a lot of work to do right now so we will go around and talk to people when we can.”

Park hours this time of year are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the fees for day-use is $8 per vehicle and $3 for individual walk-ins. There are campgrounds and cabins available by reservation.

Hardware Ranch, also in Cache County, is under the Division of Wildlife Resources and although they are a state entity they are open all year round to any and all visitors, Mark Hadley DWR media liaison said.

“The situation is different on our Wildlife Management Areas. Hardware Ranch is open all year long,” he said. “There are some areas that are closed to protect wildlife.”

Some of the Wildlife Management Areas have been closed to protect big game coming off of winter.

Tomorrow, all of the WMA’s will be open to the public as of Saturday, April 11 as the restrictions will be lifted.