January 3, 1941 – April 5, 2020 (age 79)

Carl Lee Obray passed away early Sunday morning after complications arising from Leukemia, April 5, 2020. He joined his loving heavenly father, his parents Ralph Hall Obray and Lenna Margaret Christiansen as well as his beautiful daughter Pauline Davidson in heaven.

Carl was born on January 3, 1941, in Paradise, Utah. He will be recognized and readily remembered for his strong work ethic, starting a working life as a paper deliverer in Paradise, working at White’s Trout Farm in Paradise, and then on to a very long and successful career with the Cache County Road Department where he was able to retire. His work ethic and will to contribute soon found him restless post-retirement, so he went back to work as a greeter at Sam’s Club where his ready grin and friendly demeanor was a welcome sight to those that were fortunate enough to be greeted by him.

Carl married Lyn Ella Mallory on June 17, 1966, and together they had five children: twin daughters Pauline and Paulette, a son Colby Lee, a daughter Janean Marie, and son Neal Carl.

Carl was genuine and bright spirit who was able to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome in his presence, without an ounce of judgement. His laugh and sneaky sense of humor easily let him make connections with others who couldn’t help but find him endearing. He was a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life; a good steak, a drive-thru burger with lots of fries and fry-sauce, a visit with family and friends, and an adventure in his beloved Utah mountains.

Carl adored his family, particularly his grandchildren and his great-grandson, all of whom inherited his beautiful blue eyes.

Carl was an active life-long member of the LDS church and had an unwavering faith in God, as well as the Plan of Eternal Salvation. Through this devotion, he was an example to all.

Carl is survived by his wife, Lyn, his children Tom Davidson (Pauline’s husband), Paulette (Mark) Nyman, Colby (MJ) Obray, Janean (Brandon) Gleed, Neal (Becky) Obray. Grandchildren Lauren Tonge, Karly Nyman, Spencer Davidson, Jayce Obray, Garet Nyman, Kamron Bastian, Carson Gleed, Sheyanne Obray, Cayden Gleen, Tejas Obray and great-grandson, Logan Tonge. Two brothers, Clayton (Nyla) Obray, Dennis (Barbara) Obray, sister Sandra (Dave) Sorensen.

Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery, Logan, Utah, on Friday, April 10, 2020, for immediate family only to respect social distancing guidelines. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

You will be forever loved and we will miss you more than we could ever put into words. We love you, Dad.