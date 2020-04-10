November 13, 1964 November 13, 1964

April 8, 2020 (age 55)



Christine Charolette Howell-Martak, 55; of Montpelier, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Christine was born on November 13, 1964 in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Vernon and Pauline Swift Howell.

She had lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, Afton, Wyoming, Soda Springs, Idaho, Hawaii, Boise, Idaho, Salt Lake City, Utah and most recently in Montpelier, Idaho.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had served in the past as a primary teacher.

Christine owned a dollar store for 7 years in Soda Springs, Idaho.

She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, scuba diving. She loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her two sons, Jared Scott Howell of Boise, Idaho and Eric Leon (LaDawna Sharee) Dimick of Soda Springs, Idaho and 4 grandchildren, Lexi, Hailey, Evie and Alyssa Dimick. She is also survived by her two fathers, Mike Marshall and Vernon Howell, a brother, Travis Howell, and six sisters, Paulette Jolley, Janeen Antoniou, Lynn Marshall, Suzanne Marshall, Jennifer Marshall and Jodi Howell. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Swift, her grandparents, Albert and Margaret Swift,, and two uncles, Paul Swift and Jack Swift.

She was cremated and services will be announced at a later date.