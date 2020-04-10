June 6, 1937 – April 8, 2020 (age 82)

Della Hansen Jensen 1937-2020, peacefully left this mortal life on April 8, 2020 due to the effects of dementia.

She was born June 6, 1937 to Thomas Wilford Hansen, and Beatrice Annie Negus Hansen in Garden City, Utah, and she was the youngest of their four children. She was an active member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, and her faith was very important to her. She attended the temple on a weekly basis, until her health no longer allowed her too.

She worked very hard in her lifetime as a seamstress at Mode O’ Day, later called American Apparel for over 30 years. She loved being a mother and grandmother, and family was very important to her. She had 4 children of her own, and she gained two step daughters when she married Alton D. Jensen in November of 1975. They were sealed for time and all eternity in July of 1983, in the Logan,Utah temple. They made their home in River Heights Utah, where they lived for more than 25 years. They loved it there and made many friends, but moved into a retirement community in Logan about 10 years ago, where she lived until she was moved into Legacy House last November.

Della was a very sweet lady with a big tender heart, but she also had a great sense of humor. She loved to play pranks on people, it was not uncommon to walk around a corner and have her jump out at you to scare you; which would make her smile and laugh!

She had a great love of the outdoors, she loved to go camping with her family and she loved just being outside in the fresh air, to walk her dog or to work in her garden. She also loved quiet activities like reading books and playing cards. If you sat next to her, she would hold your hand or stroke your hair to make you feel so loved. She was also a good cook and could make the world’s best fudge and cheese soup every Christmas! She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

She is survived by her 4 children, Christie (Steve) Lineback, Vickie Dowler, Cindy Sorenson and Dee Jay (Camie) Jensen, 2 step-children, Kathy (Tyler) Blackner and Vicki (Rick) Fonnesbeck, 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Legacy House, and Sunshine Hospice for the love, care and support they generously gave.

A Private family graveside service will be held for her in the Logan City Cemetery on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net