Our adorable firecracker, Elaine S. Arbon passed away on April 8, 2020 at Ogden Regional Hospital.

She was born on October 22, 1937 in Dickerson, North Dakota, the daughter of Lillie Rose Cutler and John Jerome Stoll. When she was three years old, her family relocated to Corinne, Utah, where she grew up and graduated from Box Elder High School.

On a Sunday afternoon in 1952, she met her sweetheart VaNyle H. Arbon after a baseball game; following four years of courtship they were married in Corinne, Utah on September 14, 1956, they were later sealed in the Logan Temple.

Elaine was very smart and could quickly memorize information which helped her with her work in personnel at the Indian School, she could remember every child’s name. She worked there until the school closed; she then transferred to the D.D.O. in Ogden, where she developed a retirement program, which she shared throughout the United States and later worked in Human Resources. After three attempts, Elaine finally retired right before the D.D.O. closed.

Elaine was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; serving in various callings; one of her favorites being the primary, where she spent many years, helping to shape and share her love with so many children.

Elaine had many hobbies, some of her favorites being shopping, sewing, shopping, canning, shopping, interior decorating, and SHOPPING. Elaine was an amazing softball player, playing with the undefeated “Honeyville Hot Heads”, just one of the places she showed off her spunky personality.

Elaine loved the outdoors, enjoying golf and snowmobiling. Always looking for adventure, she learned to ski with her two young children which became one of the families’ favorite activities, her only struggle was getting on the chair lift because of her short legs. Anything lacking in height, Elaine made up for it with her impactful personality, sometimes sassy, often stubborn, and always loving.

It is too difficult to list all of Elaine’s qualities here, one thing is certain that her helpful, kind, wonderful and dynamic personality is going to be deeply missed.

Survived by her sweetheart VaNyle; her son Butch (Aprill) Arbon; her seven grandchildren: Trevor, Dillan, Nick, Karly, Chelsea, Cassie, Clay; and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Keely Bunderson; three brothers and five sisters.

A private graveside was held on Friday, April 10, 2020 in the Brigham City Cemetery.

In honor of Elaine’s love for going for a ride, the family invites you to join in a “Drive By Greeting” for VaNyle on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:30pm outside of Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

We cannot complete this without mentioning the unconditional love shared between mom and dad, words cannot express how amazing dad’s care has been throughout mom’s life, always unselfishly putting her needs before his own. Thank you, dad for your great example of a real-life fairy tale.

To all who knew Elaine, we finish with this, “I love you, with all my heart!” – Elaine.

