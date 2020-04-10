Gail Amy Larsen

September 08, 1959 – April 05, 2020 (age 60)

Gail Larsen, 60, of Providence, Utah passed away at her home on Sunday, April 05, 2020.

She was born in Ogden, Utah September 8, 1959 to Richard and Larue Smuin. She grew up in Kaysville, Utah where she graduated from Davis High School.

She spent her life raising her five kids and she loved spending time with her family including her husband Brent Larsen and all of her Granddaughters. She was a very strong-minded person who would always tell you how she felt. She loved the outdoors, fishing, listening to country music and singing along to the songs.

Gail is survived by her husband Brent Larsen; her siblings Diane (Terry) Messerly, Darlene (Arden) Campbell, Stephen (Marilee) Smuin, Russell (Penny) Smuin. Three daughters; Ashley, Aimee, and Cassie and a son Rusty. Gail also 4 granddaughters Braeli, Rayne, Paisley, and Adalyn. She was preceded in death by both of her parents Richard and LaRue Smuin and her oldest son Jason Hammer.

Private family services will be conducted on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Cremation services are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home.

Please share a favorite memory of Gail or offer condolences to the family at franklincountyfuneral.com