One new case reported in Cache County, 42 total in Bear River Health District

LOGAN – The Bear River Health District’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by one following a Friday report.

There are 42 cases, 30 in Cache County and 12 in Box Elder County with none in Rich County. The new case was reported in Cache County, a person 18-60 years old and the infection is travel-related.

As of Friday the Utah Department of Health reports 2,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those tested in Utah totals 40,762, and 183 have been hospitalized. Four new deaths were reported Friday, all men over 60 years old. There are now 17 COVID-19 deaths in Utah.

With the CDC’s recommendation to wear face coverings in public settings, the BRHD Tremonton building (440 West 600 North) is accepting homemade mask drop-offs. Those who want a mask may call 792-6500. Masks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Intermountain Healthcare is also accepting mask donations. Anyone wishing to donate supplies should email donatesupplies@imail.org.