Students and teachers adjusting to a different educational experience

Green Canyon High School

There have been stories from throughout Utah and here in northern Utah of teachers going above and beyond to help students adjust to a very unique situation – trying their best to keep education going with schools closed because of COVID-19.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Amanie Crosbie, an assistant principal at Spring Creek Middle School, Jake Downs, a 4th grade teacher at White Pine Elementary School and Alison Ence, business and computer technology teacher at Green Canyon High School joined us. Crosbie said they did not foresee this happening but teachers and administrators have proven to be up to the challenge.

“One of the best things I think that has been such a big learning experience for our teachers, and I know across the Cache County School District as a whole, is we asked our kids to reach outside themselves, to try new things and to get in that uncomfortable spot and to learn. And I think we’ve definitely done that with our staff and our teachers and our administrators. We’ve definitely put ourselves and we’ve asked our kids to do it on a repeated basis and now we’re experiencing that and trying those unique avenues to reach kids and it’s been fun to see teachers thrive”, said Crosbie.

With online learning having been around for some time, Downs said teachers had to learn on the fly how to utilize this tool.

“I think in that 48 hour period from where this whole thing became a thing, we were all kind of caught off guard. Even me, I was going back and dusting off stuff from my degree of how do we in such a short amount of time move what we’re doing online and make it effective and engaging but still balancing that families are under extra pressure and families are under stress. I think that’s been a tricky balance for all of us as educators”

Ence, who teaches at Green Canyon, said it’s been a tough transition for students at her school.

“I had a student just the other day that said ‘I think I’ve been in denial and I think I just finally come out of it’ and now she’s trying to get caught up. But I wonder how many students have been that way and felt overwhelmed especially at high school, I think the students need that social interaction with their teachers and with their peers and then to all of a sudden not have that. I think it’s been really hard on them…but we’re trying”

She urges students to hang in there and acknowledges that it is different and not the preferred way to learn, especially for your senior year. But students can embrace doing something different and replace things like the prom tradition with new traditions and still make it the best year ever.