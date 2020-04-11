COWBOY POETRY: Destined to Cook

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

I made an observation, standing back behind the grill. I stirred the pancake batter. Thought, “This job sure ain’t no thrill.”

When the cowboys get together for a week out on the trail. I’m designated as the cook. At times, I’d like to bail.

Now let me take you back, lets’ say, some fifty years or so. I wrangled for my father. I was young and fit to go.

We were out of bed ‘fore daylight feeding horses hay and grain. And cinching up the saddles, praying hard that it don’t rain.

The smell of eggs and bacon put my nose up in the air. My father was the cook, back then, none better I could swear.

But time has forced her change on me. I never thought I’d cook. Now I’m flipping eggs and bacon. Sometimes feel like I’ve been took.

Cuz I watch the younger cowboys work all day and not complain. I only lift one saddle, but my back sure feels the pain.

Young cowboys make it easy when they step up on their horse. I need to stack a rock or two, get help from any source.

But one thing is for certain. All those cowboys sure can eat! I’ll fill em full of spuds and maybe apple pie to treat.

I’ve seen old western movies. Every camp cook looks like me. They’re short and bald and grumpy. Dang near fits me to a tee.

Do I even need to wonder what my job is after cook? I heard one older feller say, “That’s one I’d overlook.”

A cowboy’s life is simple, but it seems to fly by fast. You’re timed by Mother Nature. No use wishing for the past.

So, I hope they’re not complaining cuz my cooking’s mighty slow. And please don’t think I’m useless. I was you not long ago.