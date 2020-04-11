Three new cases of COVID-19 reported by Bear River Health District

LOGAN – The Saturday report of three new COVID-19 cases in the Bear River Health District — all in Cache County — pushes the total number to 45.

The Cache total is 33; there are still 12 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

All three of the new cases involved patients in the 18-60 age group, two were community spread exposures and the other was travel related.

As of Saturday, the Utah Department of Health reports 2,206 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is about a five percent increase over Friday. Those tested in Utah now totals 42,546 and there have been 190 Utahns hospitalized.

One new death was reported Saturday, bringing to 18 the Utah COVID-19 deaths. It was the first Wasatch County resident to die of the disease.